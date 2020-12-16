VANCOUVER -- Time is running out for finding the perfect gifts for under the tree.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Sherri French joined CTV Morning Live with some great gift ideas.

Her first suggestion promotes healthy screentime.

The Osmo Coding Starter Kit combines digital fun with hands-on learning.

With more time spent at home it is important to make space for creative play.

LEGO bricks are a classic and provide ample opportunity for children to use their imagination.

The LEGO Group is encouraging families to share their creations on social media using the hashtag #BuildtoGive.

With each share a LEGO set is donated to a child in need through the Rebuild The World campaign.

For some family self-care over the holidays, French recommended making a trip to WINNERS.

Lightup mirrors and face masks can make great gifts for teens.

Tik Tok has sparked many viral trends in 2020.

The #jellyfruitchallenge amassed more than 85 million views thus far.

For fun as a family, Showcase has the Juicy Jelly Splooshies Fruit Jelly Board Game.

Players take turns spinning the wheel and landing on a colour that determines which Juicy Jelly Splooshie they will have to eat.

A lot of the toys that children have to play with require batteries.

French did want to remind people to make choices that keep the family safe.

Duracell has developed new Duracell Lithium Coin batteries with a bitter coating.

These are designed to prevent children from accidentally ingesting them.

Watch the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about each item featured.