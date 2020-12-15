VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey.

Mounties say the person was struck at the intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street shortly after 7 p.m. They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The intersection was closed for several hours while investigators collected evidence.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is co-operating with them. The incident is still under investigation and police haven't indicated whether impairment or speed are believed to be factors. Images from the scene show the roads were wet at the time.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.