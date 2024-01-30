Crane snaps in Surrey, WorkSafe investigating

VANCOUVER
    An incident involving a crane in Surrey forced a construction site to be shut down on Jan. 30, 2024. An incident involving a crane in Surrey forced a construction site to be shut down on Jan. 30, 2024.
    WorkSafe BC has issued a stop work order for a construction site in Surrey after an incident involving a crane Tuesday morning.

    No one was injured and a team of investigators has been sent to the site near Surrey City Hall, according to a brief emailed statement from the agency. Photos show the boom of the crane has broken or snapped in half.

    Axiom Builders, in a statement, said the "crane failure" at its worksite happened at 7 a.m. during a safety check.

    "WorkSafe is now onsite with a team of inspectors to thoroughly investigate the cause of this incident, and our team will work with them to ensure a comprehensive assessment. The safety of our workers and the surrounding community is our priority, and we are committed to providing updates as we gather more information," the email from the company says.

    This is the second incident involving a crane in Metro Vancouver in recent days. Friday's incident forced the closure of Lougheed Highway in Burnaby. 

    Construction was halted after a crane in Surrey snapped on Jan. 30, 2024.

