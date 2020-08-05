VANCOUVER -- A coyote in Maple Ridge needed the help of conservation officers after getting its head stuck in a glass jar.

The BC Conservation Officer Service posted a video on Twitter Tuesday night, showing the trapped coyote.

The post says officers first tranquilized the animal, before carefully removing the jar. In the video it appears the officer is using hand soap to help the coyote's head slip out.

Officers then poured water over its body to cool it down and the coyote recovered in the shade with a water dish beside it.

BCCOS says its officers stayed with the coyote until it regained mobility.