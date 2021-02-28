VANCOUVER -- Those next in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. were given a timeline Monday for when they can book their appointment.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan all spoke in a news conference at the start of the week to outline the province's next steps in its mass vaccination plan.

To date, only individuals in Phase 1 have been able to access the vaccine. That phase included residents of remote Indigenous communities, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, assisted living residents and hospital health-care workers who may be giving care to COVID-19 patients.

From Phase 1, health officials said they've completed vaccinating residents, staff and essential visitors to long-term care, as well as those assessed and waiting for long-term care. Vaccination of other groups in Phase 1 is almost complete.

Starting March 1, first doses will be given to those living and working in independent living centres and seniors' supportive housing. For those individuals, health authorities will contact them directly for appointment details.

Then, starting on March 8, registration for seniors aged 80 and older and Indigenous peoples aged 65 and older will begin, with appointments starting as early as March 15.

Registration dates for those individuals Phase 2 are:

March 8: Seniors born in or before 1931 (90 years and older) and Indigenous peoples born in or before 1956 (65 years and older) may call to book their vaccine appointment;

March 15: Seniors born in or before 1936 (85 years and older) may call to book their vaccine appointment;

March 22: Seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years and older) may call to book their vaccine appointment.

How do I register for an appointment?

Starting on the day listed above for those eligible, individuals will be able to call a regional health centre to book an appointment. Call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The call centre numbers are:

Fraser Health: 1-855-755-2455

Interior Health: 1-877-740-7747

Island Health: 1-833-348-4787

Northern Health: 1-844-255-7555

Vancouver Coastal Health: 1-877-587-5767

Those living in the Fraser Health region can also book an appointment online at: Fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebookinginfo

When calling, the centre will ask for the person's legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and current contact information.

"This immunization process is a massive undertaking and I thank the regional health authorities, the thousands of health-care workers and medical staff, our colleagues in the Ministry of Health and the many community partners who help us to deliver care and who have been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic for their dedication and support," said Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead for B.C.'s immunization plan, in a news release.

"Phase 2 is right on schedule, and we are working closely with each of the regional health authorities to make sure that they have the tools and resources needed to safely and efficiently book appointments."

Who comes next?

Health officials say Phase 3 of mass vaccination, which includes people aged 79 to 60 years and people aged 16 and older who are extremely clinically vulnerable, will begin in mid-April.

During that phase, British Columbians will register and book their appointments for both first and second doses through an online registration platform.

People born between 1942 and 1946 (aged 79 and 75) and Indigenous people born between the years 1956 and 1960 (aged 64 to 60) will be able to register for an appointment online or by phone by March 31.

The province expects everyone aged 18 and older in B.C. will be able to be vaccinated by the end of September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.