VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will reveal the latest COVID-19 cases Monday in their first update of the week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled for an afternoon briefing where they'll share three days' worth of case data.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3

In their last update, given Friday, Dix and Henry shared in a written statement that 634 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus in B.C.

That update marked the first time B.C. had recorded more than 600 new infections in a day since Feb. 18., and the highest single-day total reported since Jan. 7.

With 4,901 active cases, it was also the first time B.C. has had more than 4,900 active cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 12.

On Monday morning, phone lines opened for people over the age of 90 and Indigenous people over the age of 65 to register for a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, more than 311,000 doses had been administered.

The health officials said last week was "a week of progress" in B.C.'s COVID-19 response, but cautioned that it's not yet safe to ease public health restrictions.

"Our days are brighter, but the number of new cases remains higher than where we want it to be," Henry and Dix said Friday.

"So, as we get outside and enjoy the many activities we can do safely, let’s ensure we are also staying the course with our safety measures."