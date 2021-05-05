VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release more details Wednesday afternoon on how COVID-19 is spreading locally.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement, will include the latest case counts, deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement another 697 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the province.

That pushed B.C.'s seven-day average to its lowest point in several weeks – to 757. The active caseload also dropped to 7,161, the lowest it's been since March 30.

Hospitalizations, however, are still near record levels, with 486 people getting care as of Tuesday and 173 of those in ICU.

Henry and Dix encouraged residents to keep following COVID-19 restrictions and get vaccinated as soon as possible to keep the numbers moving in the right direction.

"With each person who is vaccinated, we are all safer. Let's continue to do our part – to get vaccinated when it is our turn, use our layers of protection and follow all of the public health measures we have in place," they said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel