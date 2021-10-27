COVID-19 update coming after B.C.'s hospitalizations reach 5-month high

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry, the day after the province recorded a five-month high for hospitalization rates.

The latest update will include more information on hospitalization rates in the province, as well as the most recent infections and deaths related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials said there were 390 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 155 in intensive care. That's the highest number of hospitalizations since May 13, when there were 413 coronavirus patients in treatment.

The government also announced another 457 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, leaving the province's seven-day average for infections at 591 per day and the seven-day average for fatalities at 6.43 per day. Both numbers have been trending downward in recent days.

Tuesday's update once again showed most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU visits involve the unvaccinated. Approximately 86 per cent of ICU patients haven't received a single dose of vaccine, according to a table shared by Health Minister Adrian Dix on Twitter.

Also on Tuesday, officials announced they'll offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses to everyone aged 12 and older beginning in January. For now, the booster shot is being offered to the province's most vulnerable populations.

