VANCOUVER -- Sixteen people died from COVID-19 over the weekend, B.C. health officials announced Monday after unveiling a new vaccine passport system.

Fourteen of the latest deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, which has seen an alarming surge in cases over recent weeks fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The update, released in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, brought B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll to 1,801, and the seven-day average for coronavirus fatalities to three per day.

Officials also announced 1,711 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon, bringing B.C.'s rolling average for infections up to 588 per day.

That's up from 549 as of Friday's update, which saw the average decrease for the first time in more than a month.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital inched up to 133 on Monday, and the number in intensive care climbed to 80 – a steep jump from 59 on Friday.

Three new outbreaks were also declared in health-care facilities over the weekend, including two assisted living homes in the Interior Health region. There are now 13 active outbreaks across B.C.'s health-care system, 10 of which are under Interior Health.

There were some positive developments, however. Another 2,970 people recovered from the coronavirus over the weekend, according to the Ministry of Health, pushing the province's active caseload to 5,056, down from 6,345 last week.

The number of eligible B.C. residents who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine increased to 76.1 per cent, and the number with at least one dose climbed to 83.2 per cent. A total of 7,336,798 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered across the province so far.

Officials also began providing more information on breakthrough COVID-19 cases, something they are expected to begin doing on a regular basis. Of the 3,701 infections identified from Aug. 11 to 17, 71 per cent involved people who were unvaccinated, 16 per cent involved people who were partially vaccinated, and 13 per cent involved people who were fully vaccinated.

The vast majority of hospitalizations also involved unvaccinated patients. Of the 113 hospitalizations that took place from Aug. 10 to 16, 84 per cent of patients were unvaccinated, compared to five per cent and 11 per cent who were partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated, respectively.