COVID-19 update: B.C. health ministry to announce 3 days' worth of cases, deaths, outbreaks

Vancouver -

B.C.'s first COVID-19 update of the week will be released by the province's health ministry Monday.

That update, which will have information on case counts, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates recorded over the weekend, will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Friday, health officials announced 743 more positive COVID-19 tests and seven coronavirus-related deaths. They also announced a major milestone in the province, as four out of five eligible British Columbians – or 3,709,554 people age 12 and up – had received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday's update showed the unvaccinated population continues to make up the majority of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, despite representing less than 22 per cent of the province.

"After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated," the Ministry of Health said in a news release.

Monday's update will cover three 24-hour reporting periods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel