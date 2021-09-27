B.C. vaccine card: Pass with QR code now required to access many non-essential businesses

Vancouver -

Starting today, the only acceptable proof of vaccination in British Columbia to dine at restaurants and attend indoor recreational events is the B.C. Vaccine Card.

The government says the transition period allowing people to present their vaccine records from their immunization appointments expired Sunday.

The vaccine card, under orders from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, is required at most restaurants and indoor events to help ensure businesses can stay open and people can feel safe in these settings.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says more than three million people in B.C. have already received their vaccine card.

He says people can get their card online from the government's website and keep a digital copy on their mobile device or print a hard copy to present at events or businesses.

Henry says the vaccine card helps people attend and support events and businesses with confidence, knowing other people around them are also vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2021.