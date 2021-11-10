COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 555 infections, 11 deaths as case average increases again

Vancouver -

British Columbia's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases crept upward once again after the government announced 555 new infections and 11 related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest numbers, posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard, pushed the seven-day average to 520 per day, up from 475 on the weekend.

Up until recently, the average had been steadily trending downward, after reaching 641 cases per day toward the end of October.

B.C.'s active case count also inched up slightly to 4,321 on Tuesday, while the number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital plummeted to 379 – a drop of 47 from Monday. It's unclear what might account for that sudden drop, and the Ministry of Health has yet to release a daily statement on the numbers.

The number of patients in critical care, who are included in the hospitalization total, also fell to 117 from 124.

This is a developing story and will be updated.