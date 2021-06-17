VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and one death related to the disease.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided Thursday's update in a live briefing from Victoria.

They said there are now 1,451 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C. That total includes 131 people who are hospitalized, and 44 of those are in intensive care units.

B.C. has now administered 4,231,871 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including enough first doses to partially immunize 76.5 per cent of adults in the province.

They say the province ranks among the highest in the world in the number of people who have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with more than 76 per cent of those eligible having received a shot.

The province reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 146,674.

It also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,738 fatalities.

