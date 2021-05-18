VANCOUVER -- Another 411 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C., health officials announced Tuesday, continuing the province's downward trend in daily case counts.

Another two people died, however, bringing the province's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,650.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

The pair said in their statement that 4,890 COVID-19 cases remain active in the province. Of those, 360 people are currently in hospital, which is an increase of 10 since Monday. However, COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased slightly, dropping from 132 to 127.

A total of 133,383 people have recovered from the disease in B.C.

Officials also announced a new health-care facility outbreak in the Fraser Health region at Cherington Place in Surrey.

In a separate statement released by Fraser Health, the health authority said one resident and one staff member at the facility have tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 2,566,936 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the province, officials said. Of those, 131,837 are second doses health officials said.

“We invite everyone in B.C. who is 18 or older to join our team – the more than 2.5 million strong who have received their vaccine or have booked their appointment for the coming days. This is the team that is making a difference in B.C.’s pandemic response," Henry and Dix said in their statement.

"The more people who get vaccinated, the safer we all are, which is why we want to break the record books on immunizations in our province. Whether you are in northern B.C., the Okanagan, Vancouver Island or the Tri-Cities, the simple step of getting immunized will allow us to start to slowly ease the restrictions we have in place."

Dix and Henry said in their statement that second doses "will be coming soon" thanks to the steady supply of vaccines arriving in B.C.

"We’re monitoring (vaccine delivery) closely and will have more to share in early June," they said.

"As we stay small and stay local this coming long weekend, let’s also make registering, booking or getting vaccinated part of our weekend plans. Together, through our efforts, we will put this pandemic behind us."