VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with information on the latest case counts, deaths and outbreaks related to the pandemic.

The update, which is expected to come in the afternoon, will have information on the past three days.

While Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan will all speak about COVID-19 vaccinations Monday afternoon, it's unclear if the case update will come during that news conference or be released in a statement later on.

On Friday, B.C. marked the first decrease in its rolling seven-day average in weeks. When officials announced 663 new cases of the disease, it lowered the average from 556 to 549.

While the single-day decrease doesn't necessarily indicate the province has managed to get case numbers under control, it did mark the first time since July 15 that the average hasn't increased.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel