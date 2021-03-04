VANCOUVER -- Another 564 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in B.C., health officials announced Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave the update in a live afternoon briefing. With those additional positive tests, the province's total since the start of the pandemic has now reached 82,473.

Henry and Dix also said four more people died from the disease since their last update, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 1,376.

"Our condolences go out to the families and care providers and communities who have lost loved ones in this most difficult time," Henry said.

No new outbreaks were reported, but seven outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living remain active. There are also three in independent-living facilities and eight in acute care.

Twelve of the latest cases were epidemiologically linked, Henry said, adding that 4,743 cases are currently active across the province.

Of those active cases, 248 are currently in hospital because of the disease, with 63 of those in critical care or ICU.

Under active public health monitoring are 8,659 individuals, Henry said.

So far, B.C. has reported dozens of cases of variants of concern across the province. During her briefing, Henry said were 46 new cases of these variants since her last report, bringing the total to 246. Of those, 16 cases are still active, Henry said.

Of the 246, 218 are the B.1.1.7 variant, which is commonly associated with the U.K. Twenty-eight people have had the B.1.351, which was first reported in South Africa.

Four people in hospital are confirmed to have one of the variants of concern and two of the deaths "in recent days" were of people with a variant, Henry said.

"The majority of these variants of concern continue to be in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal regions," Henry said.

"Right now we continue to have challenges in identifying transmission chains for about 25 per cent of our (variant) cases."