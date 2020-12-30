VANCOUVER -- While COVID-19 cases appeared to dip slightly over the Christmas period, B.C.'s top doctor says that may be because testing was down significantly in some areas.

During her briefing Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed five days' worth of COVID-19 data. With 2,206 new infections reported since Dec. 24, B.C.'s seven-day average for new cases continued its downward trend, reaching an average of 472 per day over the last week.

That's the lowest it's been since Nov. 9.

But Henry cautioned the lower case average doesn't necessarily mean infections are decreasing.

"People have not been going for testing as much. We know across the province people going for testing has been down by as much as 50 per cent," she said.

"Partly it's people don't want to be tested and have to isolate right before this holiday, which is worrisome because we know people are getting together, some people, and even if it's just your household you may bring this into your household."

Henry didn't specify where testing has lessened, but said officials expect it will increase this week and it's likely case numbers will too.

The top doctor reiterated the average incubation period – the time between being exposed to the disease and the onset of symptoms – is five to seven days.

"So if people were around others at the Christmas period, we would start to see that in the coming days," she said.

"This is why we all need to take a step back … we need to support each other, to stay apart and to connect with each other safely."