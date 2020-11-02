VANCOUVER -- In the first COVID-19 update of the week, B.C. health officials gave a record-breaking announcement, revealing 1,120 new cases of the disease were reported over the weekend.

Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave the update during a live briefing Monday afternoon.

Gustafson said 352 cases were recorded from Friday to Saturday while another 389 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday. Finally, 379 more positive tests were counted from Sunday to Monday.

As of Monday, there were 2,945 active cases of the disease in B.C., which is the highest active caseload the province has ever recorded. Ninety of those are currently in hospital, with 19 in critical care.

The previous record for positive tests recorded in a single day was 317, while the previous active caseload record was 2,390.

A total of 15,501 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Gustafson also announced six more people died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Monday's update also marked the first time more than 300 cases were reported daily for multiple days in a row.

"These numbers are concerning for all of us," Gustafson said.

"But we have learned a great deal about COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. We have learned what living with the virus looks like and what we need to do to keep ourselves, those around us and our community safe."

Gustafson said monitoring the pandemic, testing and contact tracing are all key.

"These are the tools that we'll continue to use as we navigate this pandemic in the coming months," she said.

New outbreaks announced

Gustafson also revealed three more outbreaks were reported across the province over the weekend. One was at the Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre, a second was at the Hamilton Village Care Centre and the third was at the Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

As of Monday's update, there are 28 active outbreaks in health-care facilities across B.C.

No new community outbreaks were reported.