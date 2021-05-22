VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Coastal Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Richmond Hospital’s acute care unit for seniors.

In a statement released Friday night, the health authority said that seven patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All non-essential visits to unit 4 North at Richmond Hospital have been suspended until the outbreak measures have been lifted; the exception being for essential care or compassionate visits at the end of life,” reads the statement from spokesperson Rachel Galligan.

The unit dealing with the outbreak is not accepting new patients or transfers right now. However, other parts of the hospital, including the emergency ward, are still open and accepting patients.

“Richmond Hospital remains open and is prepared to safely receive and care for all individuals who require urgent and emergent care. Please do not delay in seeking care as this could worsen your condition,” it continues.

Infection control measures are being implemented at the unit, says the health authority. These include contact tracing, self-isolation, enhanced monitoring, increased cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces, and cohorting staff to the affected areas.

