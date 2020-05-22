VANCOUVER -- Five employees at a frozen fruit processing plant in the Fraser Valley have tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Friday.

In a news release, the health authority said it has declared an outbreak of the coronavirus at the Nature's Touch plant in Abbotsford.

Fraser Health officials are now working to trace the close contacts of the five employees who have tested positive, the health authority said.

Nature's Touch has voluntarily closed the facility until Monday, Fraser Health said, adding that it has inspected the site and is working with the company to ensure the safety of all employees at the facility.

The Nature's Touch plant is the second produce-processing facility in the region to record an outbreak of COVID-19. Last week, health officials announced an outbreak at the Oppenheimer Group fruit and vegetable processing plant in Coquitlam.

Health officials did not mention the new outbreak in their daily update on COVID-19 in the province Friday afternoon, saying only that they were continuing to provide support for community outbreaks at Oppenheimer Group, two federal prisons, and at poultry processing plants, including Superior Poultry in Coquitlam.

As of Friday, there were also 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two hospital acute-care units with active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the province.