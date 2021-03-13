VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 outbreak at New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital has been declared over, according to Fraser Health.

Another outbreak, at an assisted living home in Mission, B.C., has also ended.

Fraser Health did not specify how many people total had contracted COVID-19 at the hospital outbreak which was first declared on Feb. 27.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site,” reads the health authority’s March 13 news release.

When the outbreak was announced in February, Fraser Health said that five patients in an acute care unit had already tested positive for the coronavirus, and that the outbreak had been confined to the one unit.

The health authority did not specify which unit saw the outbreak, but said that while the un-named unit was closed to admissions, the emergency department remained open.

Fraser Health also announced the end of a COVID-19 outbreak at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission, B.C. as of March 13.