VANCOUVER -- The Fraser Health authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a unit of the Royal Columbian Hospital, and declared the end of an outbreak at a care home in its region.

On Friday night, Fraser Health released a news statement saying the hospital outbreak was contained to one acute care unit, but it did not specify which unit.

“Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Columbian Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit,” it reads.

The un-named unit is closed to admissions, but the rest of the hospital remains operational.

“Five patients ... have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak,” it continues.

“The emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of Royal Columbian Hospital.”

The health authority says it has notified all patients in the affected unit about the outbreak. Patients' families have also been notified as needed.

In the same news statement, Fraser Health also announced the end of an outbreak at a long term care home: the COVID-19 outbreak at CareLife Fleetwod in Surrey is now over.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” reads the statement.