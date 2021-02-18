Northern Health says it has identified new cases linked to an outbreak at the Brucejack Mine near Stewart, B.C

The health authority says the new cases bring the total associated with the mine to 42, a dozen of which are active and self-isolating.

Further south, Fraser Health announced an outbreak at the Mission Memorial Hospital after three patients tested positive, prompting the temporary closure of two units.

British Columbia announced 429 new daily cases and three new deaths Wednesday.