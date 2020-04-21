VANCOUVER -- Nearly 30 employees at a Vancouver food processing plant tested positive for COVID-19, the region's health authority confirms.

Vancouver Coastal Health said in an email that it has declared an outbreak among staff at United Poultry Ltd.

So far, 28 employees at the chicken processing plant on East Cordova Street have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

VCH said all employees are being "managed" as cases or treated as close contacts, meaning they've been instructed to self-isolate.

The health authority said it was made aware of a possible outbreak Sunday, and testing conducted Monday confirmed the number of cases.

