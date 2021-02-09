VANCOUVER -- Several more flights have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposure warning list, along with one bus trip in the Lower Mainland.

Details about six flights and the bus trip were posted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Sunday and Monday.

The bus, operated by Epic Rides Bus Line, departed from Vancouver for Whistler on Jan. 29.

The resort town has recently experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 547 cases of the disease recorded between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2. That's more than double the 271 cases recorded in the municipality throughout all of 2020.

In addition, the flights in and out of B.C. most recently added to the exposure warning list are:

Feb. 1: Lufthansa flight 492/Air Canada flight 9101 from Frankfurt to Vancouver

Feb. 1: Air Canada flight 223 from Calgary to Vancouver

Feb. 2: Air Canada flight 554 from Vancouver to Los Angeles

Feb. 3: AerioMexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver

Feb. 4: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver

Feb. 6: KLM flight 681 from Amsterdam to Vancouver

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine in B.C., but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone arriving internationally, however, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.