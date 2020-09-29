VANCOUVER -- Several more flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure list, with passengers being warned they should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about the latest flights Monday evening. All four are domestic and either departed from or landed at Vancouver International Airport.

The flights most recently added to the BCCDC's list are:

Sept. 18 – Air Canada flight 122 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 13 to 19)

Sept. 19 – Air Canada flight 303 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows four to eight)

Sept. 22 – Air Canada flight 304 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 22 to 28)

Sept. 24 – Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 20 to 24)

Passengers seated in the specified rows may be at a greater risk of exposure to the coronavirus, the BCCDC says.

More than 50 flights have been added to the BCCDC's exposure warning list so far this month. Last week, Health Canada said there was no confirmed COVID-19 transmission on domestic flights within Canada, or on international flights to or from Canada.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.