COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to offer update on coronavirus situation
British Columbia's health minister and top public health doctor are set to provide an update today on the COVID-19 situation.
Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry are due to speak at noon.
The province last reported daily case numbers on Friday, when there were 743 new COVID-19 diagnoses and five added deaths.
As of Friday, 88.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.2 per cent were fully vaccinated.
As it stands, only those 12 and up are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Canada, but the province confirmed over the weekend that it had opened up registration for younger kids through the Get Vaccinated portal.
Pfizer has requested Health Canada approve its vaccine for kids aged five to 11, and the B.C. government is getting its ducks in a row for if and when that approval comes.
B.C. Health spokesman Jeffrey Ferrier has said kids will be scheduled for their vaccination based on when it's their turn, not when they register.
He says the province will notify parents when it's time to book an appointment for their children.
