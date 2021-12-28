21 more minimum temperature records broken across B.C. amid weather warnings

More temperature records were broken in B.C. Monday as most of the province remains blanketed by extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings.

On Boxing Day, 21 records were broken for low temperatures and on Monday, another 21 records fell, according to preliminary data from Environment Canada.

Warnings have been in place for multiple days as some B.C. regions are dealing with "a bitterly cold airmass," while others are feeling the impacts of an Arctic ridge of high pressure. According to Environment Canada, wind chill of at least -35 C is expected Tuesday evening and heading into Wednesday in northern and central B.C. In Metro Vancouver, it could feel as cold as -20 C.

Monday's frigid temperatures saw Vancouver's record break when it got as low as -15.3 C. The previous record of -12.8 C was set in 1971.

Other temperature records broken in B.C. according to Environment Canada's preliminary data include:

Abbotsford area – new record of -15.6, old record of -15 set in 1968

Agassiz area – new record of -16.5, old record of -13.9 set in 1968

Bella Bella area – new record of -12.8, old record of -8 set in 1996

Clinton area – new record of -35.8, old record of -26 set in 1992

Gibsons area – new record of -11.6, old record of -5.6 set in 1968

Hope area – new record of -18.4, old record of -17.8 set in 1968

Malahat area – new record of -11.6, old record of -2.5 set in 1992

Naksup area – new record of -17.5, old record of -17.4 set in 1996

Osoyoos area – new record of -17.9, old record of -15.6 set in 1971

Penticton area – new record of -20.6, old record of -19.4 set in 1968

Port Alberni area – new record of -16.5, old record of -9.4 set in 1968

Port Hardy area – new record of -11.7, old record of -10 set in 1968

Powell River area – new record of -12, old record of -8.9 set in 1968

Quesnel area – new record of -38.9, old record of -38.6 set in 1996

Sechelt area – new record of -11.6, old record of -6.7 set in 1971

Sparwood area – new record of -31.2, old record of -30.6 set in 1971

Squamish area – new record of -15, old record of -12.8 set in 1968

Summerland area – new record of -22.4, old record of -20.6 set in 1971

Tatlayoko Lake area – new record of -37.9, old record of -29 set in 1996

White Rock area – new record of -13, old record of -11.1 set in 1968

As of Tuesday morning, 22 regions in B.C. were under extreme cold warnings while 11 others were under Arctic outflow warnings. While some warnings are in place through Wednesday, other regions are being warned to expect these cold temperatures until the new year.

"While the Arctic air will maintain the cold wind chill through the end of December, the wind chill values will vary through this period as temperatures fluctuate and wind speeds rise and fall," some of Environment Canada's warnings said.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds."