VANCOUVER -- B.C. now has 472 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, the province's top health officials say, but 100 people are considered fully recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave the update at a news conference Monday morning.

Three more people died from the virus over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths connected to the novel coronavirus up to 13.

Thirty-three of the positive cases in the province are in hospital, Henry said.

The last provincial update was on Saturday, when Henry and Dix announced the province's 10th death due to the virus and 76 new positive cases.

That day, Henry ordered all of the province's personal establishments – like salons and spas – to close.

She also responded to calls from doctors in the Fraser Health region to introduce a province-wide "lockdown."

Henry said she agrees with that sentiment, but said the orders that have been put in place so far amount to what those doctors are asking for.

"I believe that the measures that we're doing equate to what they're asking," Henry said.

However, they require 100 per cent participation from the public in order to be effective, she added.

Closing restaurants and businesses, banning large gatherings, requiring people to stay home from school or work and maintain physical distance from others when outside their homes all help to slow the spread of the disease, Henry said. These measures make it harder for people who have the virus but don't know it yet – or haven't been tested yet – to infect others.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday