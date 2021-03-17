VANCOUVER -- Dozens of tickets were handed out to people who violated B.C.'s COVID-19 public health orders in recent weeks, provincial data shows.

In a news release Tuesday, which also announced a renewed state of emergency in B.C., the province revealed another 135 tickets were handed out between Feb. 26 and March 12.

"I want to thank the majority of people in B.C. who are following the rules. For those who don’t, our compliance and enforcement officers have the tools they need to enforce the orders," said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth in a news release that marked the one-year anniversary of B.C. being in a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

"Know that if you break the rules, you will face consequences."

Since the fines were first introduced on Aug. 21, a total of 1,471 tickets have been issued in the province.

Of the 135 new tickets, the vast majority were $230 fines gives to individuals who didn't comply with direction from law enforcement. The 112 tickets in that category totaled $25,760.

Another 22 $2,300 fines were issued to business owners or event organizers breaking the health order on gatherings and one was a $2,300 ticket given for breaking the food and liquor serving premises order.

During that two-week period, 12 more Quarantine Act violation tickets were issued, totalling $41,400. Since the pandemic began, 113 of those tickets have been handed out across the province.

The current public health order limiting indoor social gatherings remain in place in B.C. Groups of up to 10 people are now allowed to gather but only outdoors.