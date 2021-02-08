VANCOUVER -- Several more notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 were posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. over the weekend.

Parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys both posted exposure notices on their websites on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At some locations, multiple employees tested positive.

The latest exposure notices were posted at:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1222 Douglas St. in Victoria. A notice was posted on Feb. 5; the employee last worked on Feb. 3.

Safeway at 800 Carnarvon St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on Feb. 5; the employee last worked on Jan. 29.

Thrifty Foods at 5802 Turner Rd. in Nanaimo. A notice was posted on Feb. 6; the employee last worked on Jan. 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 6 about two employees; they both last worked on Jan. 31.

Your Independent Grocer at 20678 Willoughby Centre Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 6; the employee last worked on Feb. 2.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7130 Pioneer Ave. in Aggasiz. A notice was posted on Feb. 7; the employee last worked on Feb. 4.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 32390 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Feb. 7 about two employees; they both last worked on Feb. 2.

Real Canadian Superstore at 1424 Island Highway in Campbell River. A notice was posted on Feb. 7; the employee last worked on Feb. 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Feb. 27 about two employees; one last worked on Jan. 26 while the other last worked on Jan. 27.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a notice on the Loblaws website says.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.

"We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," a notice on Sobeys' website says.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."