VANCOUVER -- More notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 were posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. over the past several days.

Parent company Loblaws posted exposure notices on its website after employees at some of their store locations tested positive for the disease. In some instances, multiple employees tested positive.

The latest exposure notices were posted at:

Your Independent Grocer at 20678 Willoughby Centre Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 11 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 11; the employee last worked on Feb. 9.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 221 Ioco Rd. in Port Moody. A notice was posted on Feb. 12; the employee last worked on Feb. 9.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 13; the employee last worked on Feb. 4.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4030 200th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 13; the employee last worked on Feb. 9.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Feb. 14 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 3 and Feb. 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Feb. 14; the employee last worked on Feb. 10.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Feb. 14; the employee last worked on Feb. 10.

Your Independent Grocery at 8200 Bear Paw Trail in Whistler. A notice was posted on Feb. 14 about three employees; they last worked on Feb. 7, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a notice on the Loblaws website says.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the company says it post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

Loblaws keeps exposure warnings online for two weeks.