VANCOUVER -- Officials with Vancouver Coastal Health are warning the public about three potential COVID-19 exposures at bars and nightclubs on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver last weekend.

Two of the exposures happened on Aug. 28 - one at Studio Lounge and Nightclub, located at 919 Granville St., and the other at Cabana Lounge, located at 1159 Granville St.

Both incidents happened during operating hours at those two venues, according to VCH.

The third exposure happened the following night at The Compound/Heaven, located at 1026 Granville St., between 9:45 p.m. and 1 a.m.

VCH says the exposures are believed to be low risk, but the health authority is asking anyone who was at any of the three locations during the times listed to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate and seek testing if any symptoms develop.

There is no known risk to anyone who attended the venues outside of the times listed, the health authority says.

Health officials only issue public exposure notices when they determine that there is a risk of exposure associated with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are unable to reach everyone who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.

"Depending on the type of interactions a case has had and the measures and safety plans in place at the time, we are often able to identify and notify all close contacts directly and determine there is no further risk," VCH says on its website.

Several other bars and nightclubs have been the subject of public exposure warnings from VCH this summer. A full list of possible exposures can be found on the VCH website.