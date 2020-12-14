VANCOUVER -- Nearly two dozen more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies in the past week.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets have all posted warnings of possible exposures to the disease since last Monday.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post these notices in an effort to remain transparent. None of the notices prompted warnings from the stores' respective health authorities.

The latest exposure notices are for:

Safeway at 20871 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. A notice was posted on Dec. 7; the employee last worked on Dec. 3.

Independent Grocery at 5530 Sunshine Coast Hwy. in Sechelt. A notice was posted on Dec. 8; the employee last worked on Dec. 2.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Dec. 8; the employee last worked on Dec. 1.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 9 about two employees who last worked on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 9 about two employees who last worked on Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

Real Canadian Wholesale Club at 5335 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Dec. 9; the employee last worked on Dec. 5.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 10351 100th St. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on Dec. 10; the employee last worked on Dec. 5.

Real Canadian Wholesale Club at 200 Carmi Ave. in Penticton. A notice was posted on Dec. 10; the employee last worked on Dec. 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 10 about two employees who last worked on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

Safeway at 800 Carnarvon St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 1.

Safeway at 1170 East 27 St. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 5.

Safeway at 20871 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 5.

Thrifty Foods at 2720 Mill Bay Rd. in Mill Bay. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 4.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4326 Dunbar St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 5.

T&T Supermarket at 8311 Lansdowne Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Dec. 11 about two employees who last worked on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 4.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 5500 Sunshine Coast Hwy. in Sechelt. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Dec. 8.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 610 6th St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on Dec. 11; the employee last worked on Nov. 30.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on Dec. 12; the employee last worked on Dec. 5.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 15105 16 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 14; the employee last worked on Dec. 10.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Dec. 14 about two employees who last worked on Dec. 4 and Dec. 10.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 432 SW Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 14; the employee last worked on Dec. 11.

Some other companies have chosen not to post their exposure notices online. Last month, London Drugs said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver that its communication is "a direct result of recommendations and guidance from the local health authority."

Save On Foods also told CTV it doesn't post exposure notices online unless directed to do so.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T all keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.