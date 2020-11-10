VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across the Lower Mainland.

Parent companies Sobeys and Loblaws posted notices over the past few days, warning customers that employees have tested positive for the disease at some of their stores.

At some locations, multiple employees have been affected.

The latest warnings are for:

Safeway at 1611 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 6; the employee last worked on Nov. 1.

Loblaws City Market at 1650 Lonsdale Ave. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 8; the employee last worked on Nov. 4.

No Frills at 34249 Marshall Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Nov. 8; the employee last worked on Oct. 31.

Your Independent Grocer at 1255 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 9 about two employees. One last worked on Oct. 27, the second last worked on Oct. 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120 St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Nov. 10 about two employees. One last worked on Nov. 1, the second last worked on Nov. 4.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3025 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Nov. 10; the employee last worked on Oct. 29.

While B.C.'s health officials have imposed temporary restrictions across the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, many businesses are still open.

Dr. Bonnie Henry's latest public health order applies to group fitness classes, but the top doctor said the vast majority of businesses "can and should continue to stay open with their safety measures in place."

Even so, businesses are advised to review their COVID-19 safety plan and remind employees to monitor themselves daily for symptoms of the disease.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel