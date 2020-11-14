VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health is warning people who visited a motel in Hope, B.C. last weekend that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority issued a public exposure notice Friday for the Slumber Lodge Motel, located at 250 Fort St. in Hope.

The exposures in question occurred between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, between 8 a.m. and noon and between 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9, according to Fraser Health.

Anyone who was at the motel during those hours should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop, the health authority says.

There is no known risk to anyone who was at the motel outside of the specified dates and times.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notices when they are unable to reach everyone who might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Public exposures in the Fraser Health region can be found on the health authority's website.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on its website.