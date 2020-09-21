SURREY, B.C. -- Parents at five schools in Surrey, B.C., were sent email notifications over the weekend warning them of possible COVID-19 exposures at their children's schools.

The schools announced Saturday and Sunday are Tamanawis Secondary, Ecole Panorama Ridge, L.A. Matheson, Queen Elizabeth Secondary and Boundary Park Elementary.

At Tamanawis Secondary the dates of possible exposure were Sept. 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Similarly, at L.A. Matheson, the dates of possible exposure were Sept. 14, 15 and 16.

At Queen Elizabeth Secondary, the possible exposure date was Sept. 14, which was the first full day of school.

At Boundary Park Elementary someone who has been diagnosed with the disease was inside the school on Sept. 14 and 15.

École Panorama Ridge Secondary's notification over the weekend warning of a possible exposure on Sept. 10 is actually the school's second exposure notification. A notification was also issued about possible exposure on Sept. 8, before school had resumed.

"This contact is not linked to the first," Surrey Schools Superintendent Jordan Tinney posted on Twitter Sunday.

There have now been more than a dozen Surrey Schools with exposure notifications, the highest of any district in B.C.

Surrey is the largest district in the province.

So far there has been no known transmission in any B.C. schools.

A map of schools with exposure notifications can be found here.