VANCOUVER -- A grocery store issued a warning this week after an employee at one of its Metro Vancouver locations recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Sobeys posted a notice to its website Monday saying a Safeway employee at the 2601 Westview Dr. location in North Vancouver tested positive. The last day they worked was Oct. 1.

"We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of public health," Sobeys' notice says.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

Late last month, notices were posted about Safeway employees at Vancouver and Surrey locations after they tested positive for COVID-19.

And, the month before, two other Safeway locations posted similar warnings. Both were in Surrey and one noted that three of its employees tested positive for the disease.

Sobeys removes all warnings from its site after they have been posted for 14 days.