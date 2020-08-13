VANCOUVER -- Two Metro Vancouver grocery stores have posted COVID-19 exposure warnings since the start of the month.

Most recently, Sobeys posted to its website on Tuesday, stating that an employee at the Safeway at 12825 16 Ave. had an employee who tested positive for the virus.

That employee's last day at work was Aug. 1, the company says.

Additionally, the Safeway at 8860 152 St. had three employees test positive for the virus. Warnings about those possible COVID-19 exposures were posted on the Sobeys website on Aug. 11, 9 and 4.

Two of those employees last worked on Aug. 1, while the third last worked on July 30.

"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people. We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," the Sobeys website says about the possible exposures.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

Earlier this week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a briefing that everyone in the province needs to make an effort to minimize exposure events.

"We need to do better collectively to stop these exposure events from happening," she said Monday.

But Henry's also emphasized on multiple occasions that contract tracing is an important and helpful way of stopping the spread of the virus.

Late last month, a Real Canadian Superstore in Surrey announced one of its employees was confirmed to have the virus. Earlier in the pandemic, two Walmart locations and another Superstore posted similar warnings.