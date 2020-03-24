VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver-area dentist who attended a convention in the city earlier this month has died.

The dentist had spent time at the Pacific Dental Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

CTV News has confirmed the dentist was Denis Vincent, who had been at his practice on East 15th Street in North Vancouver for three decades.

He's been described by those who knew him as generous and a good person.

Christine Hellard, who worked with him as a temporary dental assistant a few years back, told CTV News: "He was really nice and I could tell he had a good long-standing relationship with his patients."

Earlier in March, health officials warned that those who'd been at the conference between March 5 and 7 may have been exposed to novel coronavirus.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed at the time that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had been at the conference between 2 and 4 p.m. on March 6.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko