VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Court dismisses appeal of former B.C. Lions player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder

    Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden, right, goes through security screening as he arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court in Vancouver on Thursday July 26, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden, right, goes through security screening as he arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court in Vancouver on Thursday July 26, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    British Columbia's highest court has dismissed an appeal from a former B.C. Lions wide receiver who sought to overturn his conviction in the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend.

    In June 2022, Josh Boden was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for the 2009 killing of 33-year-old Kimberly Hallgarth in Burnaby, B.C.

    At sentencing, the B.C. Supreme Court heard that Boden viciously beat and choked Hallgarth in the home she shared with her three-year-old daughter, and then staged the scene in an attempt to make her death look like an accident.

    Boden's conviction depended on the testimony of witness Heidi Nissen, who was present during the murder and identified the former footballer as the killer.

    Nissen was also involved in an intimate relationship with Boden at the time, and like the victim, also worked for him in the sex trade, according to the B.C. Court of Appeal decision Thursday.

    In his appeal, Boden did not dispute that he was in Hallgarth's home when she was killed. However, he argued that evidence heard at trial about the way he treated Nissen was prejudicial and should not have been admitted by the judge.

    Boden argued the error rendered his trial unfair and necessitated a new hearing on the murder charge.

    Kimberly Hallgarth is shown in a photo provided by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (IHIT)

    In a 3-0 decision, B.C.'s appeal court upheld the lower-court ruling and found the judge was not only right to admit the evidence, but Boden's own defence counsel provided "unequivocal and informed" consent to its admission at trial.

    "Defence counsel cross-examined extensively on the evidence, eliciting details beyond what was led by the Crown," Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten said. "From his written closing submissions, it is readily apparent defence counsel sought to use the cross-examination not only to challenge (Nissen's) credibility and reliability, but also to lay a foundation for her as the perpetrator of the murder."

    Boden, 37, played for the B.C. Lions in 2007 before being released from the team in 2008 and signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, although he never played a regular-season game with that team before he was cut.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News