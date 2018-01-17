

Vancouver City Council has voted in favour of adding a protected bike lane on the Cambie Street Bridge in a bid to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians who currently share a sidewalk.

"It's a nice, wide bridge. There's lots of capacity. We just need to separate those cyclists from those pedestrians," Coun. Heather Deal said Wednesday, citing "a huge uptick in interactions between the two that cause people to go to the emergency for stitches, for instance."

Councillors votes 6-3 in favour of the $600,000 project Wednesday afternoon. Two councillors were not present for the vote.

According to a report from city staff, the project will see one of the bridge's southbound lanes temporarily blocked off so that officials can monitor the impact the new lane would have on traffic.

