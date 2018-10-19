Council results for the Township of Langley
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 3:35PM PDT
The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.
|Candidates
|Petrina Arnason
|Gail Chaddock-Costello
|Karen Connerty
|David Davis
|Bev Dornan
|Steve Ferguson
|Gary Hee
|Phyllis Heppner
|Jonathan Houweling
|Sunny Hundal
|Margaret Kunst
|Bob Long
|Michael V. Pratt
|Angie Quaale
|Kim Richter
|Kerri Ross
|Terry Sheldon
|Michelle Sparrow
|Craig Teichrieb
|Stacey Wakelin
|Blair Whitmarsh
|Harold Whittell
|Eric Woodward