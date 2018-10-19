

CTV Vancouver





The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.

Candidates Petrina Arnason Gail Chaddock-Costello Karen Connerty David Davis Bev Dornan Steve Ferguson Gary Hee Phyllis Heppner Jonathan Houweling Sunny Hundal Margaret Kunst Bob Long Michael V. Pratt Angie Quaale Kim Richter Kerri Ross Terry Sheldon Michelle Sparrow Craig Teichrieb Stacey Wakelin Blair Whitmarsh Harold Whittell Eric Woodward







