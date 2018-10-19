Council results for the District of West Vancouver
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 4:43PM PDT
The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team.
|Candidates
|Andy Krawczyk
|Bill Soprovich
|Carolanne Reynolds
|Craig Cameron
|David Jones
|Gabrielle Loren
|Heather Mersey
|Jim Finkbeiner
|Kate Manvell
|Marcus Wong
|Nora Gambioli
|Peter Lambur
|Sharon Thompson