The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.



Candidates Jordan Back Mitchell Baker Mathew Bond Megan Curren Phil Dupasquier Mark Elliott Linda Findlay Betty Forbes Barry Forward Jim Hanson John Harvey Robin Hicks ZoAnn Morten Lisa Muri Sameer Parekh Greg Robins Peter Teevan Carleen Thomas



