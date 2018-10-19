Council results for the District of North Vancouver
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 6:47PM PDT
The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.
|Candidates
|Jordan Back
|Mitchell Baker
|Mathew Bond
|Megan Curren
|Phil Dupasquier
|Mark Elliott
|Linda Findlay
|Betty Forbes
|Barry Forward
|Jim Hanson
|John Harvey
|Robin Hicks
|ZoAnn Morten
|Lisa Muri
|Sameer Parekh
|Greg Robins
|Peter Teevan
|Carleen Thomas