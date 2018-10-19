

CTV Vancouver





The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.



Candidates Adam MacGillivray Afshan Kamran Allison Patton Asad Syed Avi Dhaliwal Bableen Rana Barbara Steele Becky Zhou Bernie Sheppard Brenda Locke Brian Calderwood Dave Woods Deanna Welters Derek Zabel Doug Elford Felix Kongyuy Forrest Smith Jack Singh Hundial John Gibeau Kashmir Besla Kuldip Pelia Laurie Guerra Linda Annis Major Singh Rasode Mandeep Nagra Maria Foster Mike Starchuk Murali Krishnan Narima Dela Cruz Nasima Nastoh Neera Agnihotri Neneng Galanto Nicholas Loberg Parshotam Goel Paul Hillsdon Paul Rusan Raminder Thomas Rina Gill Roslyn Cassells Saira Aujla Steven Pettigrew Stuart Parker Tanvir S. Bhupal Thampy Rajan Trevor Halford Upkar Tatlay Vera LeFranc Yanni Yu



