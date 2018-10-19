

CTV Vancouver





The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.



Candidates Adil Awan Alexa Loo Andy Chiang Andy Hobbs Bill McNulty Carol Day Chak Au Dennis Page Derek Dang Harold Steves Henry Yao Jack Trovato Jason Tarnow John Roston Jonathan Ho Judie Schneider Kelly Greene Ken Johnston Kerry Starchuk Linda McPhail Manjit Singh Melissa Zhang Michael Wolfe Niti Sharma Parm Bains Patrick S. Saunders Peter Liu Sunny Ho Theresa Head Zhe Zhang



