The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team.
 

Candidates
Adil Awan
Alexa Loo
Andy Chiang
Andy Hobbs
Bill McNulty
Carol Day
Chak Au
Dennis Page
Derek Dang
Harold Steves
Henry Yao
Jack Trovato
Jason Tarnow
John Roston
Jonathan Ho
Judie Schneider
Kelly Greene
Ken Johnston
Kerry Starchuk
Linda McPhail
Manjit Singh
Melissa Zhang
Michael Wolfe
Niti Sharma
Parm Bains
Patrick S. Saunders
Peter Liu
Sunny Ho
Theresa Head
Zhe Zhang