Council results for the City of Port Moody
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 4:40PM PDT
The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.
|Candidates
|Amy Lubik
|Barbara Junker
|Diana Dilworth
|Hunter Madsen
|James Robertson
|Jimmy Malamas
|Meghan Lahti
|Richard Biedka
|Sager Jan
|Sharleen Karamanian
|Steve Milani
|Stirling Ward
|Tasha Evans
|Zoe Royer