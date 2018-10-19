

CTV Vancouver





The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.



Candidates Carolyn Stewart Darin Nielsen Darrell G Penner David Blaber Dawn Becker Dean Washington Erhan Demirkaya Glenn Pollock Jami Watson Justin Traviss Laura Dupont Michael Forrest Nancy McCurrach Priscilla Omulo Robert Delagiroday Shakeel Gaya Steve Darling Tommy Raguero Vince Donnelly



