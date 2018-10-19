

CTV Vancouver





The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.



Candidates Chinu Das Daniel Fontaine Troy Hunter Mike Ireland Patrick Johnstone Jaimie McEvoy Paul McNamara Nadine Nakagawa Benny Ogden Chuck Puchmayr Angela Sealy Mary Trentadue Ellen Vaillancourt Bryn Ward



