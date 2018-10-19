The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here
 

Candidates
Chinu Das
Daniel Fontaine
Troy Hunter
Mike Ireland
Patrick Johnstone
Jaimie McEvoy
Paul McNamara
Nadine Nakagawa
Benny Ogden
Chuck Puchmayr
Angela Sealy
Mary Trentadue
Ellen Vaillancourt
Bryn Ward

 